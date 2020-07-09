Back in May, actress Sunny Leone with hubby Daniel Weber and their three kids in tow flew to their Los Angeles home for the safety of their children and their health as well. With Maharashtra being one of the worst-hit cities not just in India but worldwide as well with the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunny's decision was welcomed. However, with work resuming, looks like the actress is back in the bay and even resumed work. The actress began shooting, for what seems like a dance number and was recently spotted wearing a glittering silver number. International Bikini Day 2020: From Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone to Kareena Kapoor Khan, All the Times B-Town Babes Sizzled in the Sexy Strings on the Silver Screen (View Pics).

While Sunny should be the focal point in the picture, what catches the eye first is Sunny's accompanying crew. The Babydoll actress' background dancers seem to be grooving in the background with masks on and all we can think about is if this photo is for representational purposes only to show how precautions are being taken on the project's sets or will the dancers appear with masks on in the final product. Sunny Leone Slips into her Black Monokini as She Enjoys her Swimming Date with a Friend in Los Angeles.

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Who says work can’t be fun!!?!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 8, 2020 at 12:07am PDT

All through the time that Sunny was in L.A, she did not fail to entertain her fans back in India, albeit, with her mask on. With the U.S practising a social distancing in comparison to India, the actress got the chance to venture out of her house and breath in some fresh air, from time to time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 08:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).