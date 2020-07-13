Social distancing has been eased in some parts of the world. Even though people are waiting for the world to go back to normalcy, they are finding some peace in the places where travelling is allowed with appropriate social distancing precautions. Sunny Leone is one of those happy souls who are getting a chance to chill in the open air. The actress posted a series of pics where she was seen on a beach in California. Sunny Leone Glitters In A Little Silver Number But Her Background Dancers Have All Out Attention, Here's Why (View Post).

The Baby Doll girl looks amazingly fresh and sexy in a light blue beach wear. She matched it with a pair of sunglasses and a cap. With this happy picture, she wrote in the caption, "Social distancing at the beach!! Can’t get any better then this! California LOVE!" She posted one more cute picture with her husband Daniel Weber and wrote, "In the sunshine with this hottie @dirrty99." Check out the lovely pictures below.

Sunny Leone

One With Husband Daniel

View this post on Instagram In the sunshine with this hottie @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 12, 2020 at 9:27pm PDT

The 39-year-old star was seen seen having a gala time on the beach a few days ago as well. The couple took their three toddlers on the beach and shared some wonderful snaps from their outing. One the other hand, she has also been actively rehearsing and also posting about her practice sessions in the times of COVID-19.

