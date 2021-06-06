Actress Sunny Leone put up a fun birthday video on her social media account on Sunday. The actress celebrated her birthday on May 13 and shared the video almost a month later. Sunny Leone Catwalks in Gorgeous Cutout LBD With Plunging Neckline and Bold Red Lips (Watch Video).

She called it "The hidden birthday video" in the caption put up on her Instagram account. In the video, she is seen sitting with balloons tied to her head and she enjoys the happy zone that she is in. Sunny Leone Shares Picture of Restaurant’s Menu; Finds Malai Chaap Named After Her, Mia Khalifa and ‘Baby Doll’!

Sunny Leone Shares Throwback Birthday Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny is currently shooting for her upcoming psychological thriller film "Shero". The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

