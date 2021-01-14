Shweta Singh Kirti has urged fans of her brother, late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, to celebrate his life and spread love on his upcoming birth anniversary. Sushant would have turned a year older on January 21. "How should we celebrate Bhai's birthday, it is on 21st Jan... Any Suggestions... #SushantBirthdayCelebration," she wrote late on Wednesday. She continued: "And I would love to see more people performing on his songs and posting it on social media. Let's celebrate his life and help spread love and joy. #SushantBirthdayCelebration." Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s Handwritten Note That Says ‘I Am Not Okay the Way I Am’ (See Pic)

"How about selflessly helping 3 people on Sushant's Birthday and Praying for his Soul. We can even have 15 mins Global Meditation Session organized on his Birthday," she added. Sushant was found dead on June 14 in his Mumbai flat last year. On Wednesday, the late actor's California-based sister had shared a note written by Sushant, where he admitted he got the game wrong after spending 30 years of his life. "Written by Bhai...the thought so profound #ForeverSushant," she wrote while sharing the note. Chanda Mama Door Ke: Sushant Singh Rajput’s 2017 Announced Space Film to Be Revived as a Tribute to the Actor

Check Out Shweta Singh Kirti's Tweet Below:

Sushant's note read: "I think I spent 30 years of my life, the first 30, trying to become something. I wanted to become good at things, I wanted to become good at tennis and school & grades. And everything I viewed in that perspective, I am not okay the way I am but if I got good at things.... I realised I had the game wrong, because the GAME was always to find out what I already was!"

