Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Gulshan Devaiah Slams Bollywood on Actor’s Tragic Death, Says ‘This Industry Is Not a Family and Never Will Be’

Afsos star Gulshan Devaiah says Bollywood is not a family, but an imaginary name for a place of work. "Bollywood is not a family , it never was and never will be . If one thinks it's a family .. there is the problem. Bollywood is an imaginary name for a place of work that's it . I am really not trying to put anybody down here & sorry if it seems," Gulshan tweeted. He also shared that all actors, somewhere deep down, know what drove Sushant Singh Rajput to take his own life, and that makes it very disturbing. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: The Actor Had Stopped Taking his Anti-Depressant Pills, Reveals his Pavitra Rishta Co-star, Mahesh Shetty

Sushant was found hanging in his residence by his maid on Sunday morning here. The news of his suicide left the whole industry in shock and disbelief. "As actors, somewhere deep down inside, we think we know why he did it & that's why it (is) so disturbing, even if you didn't know him at all. It's a hard game to play and he played it very well but the game won in the end," he tweeted on Monday. "In case you didn't know, Bollywood has no shortage of aggressive alphas & peacocks. No it's not gender specific… Successful people often fictionalise their success (like saying hard work, blessings etc). Meera Chopra Blames The Entertainment Industry For Sushant Singh Rajput’s Decision To End His Life (Read Post)

Read Gulshan Devaiah's Tweet Below

Really sorry to be doing this but Bollywood is not a family , it never was and never will be . If one thinks it’s a family .. there is the problem. Bollywood is an imaginary name for a place of work that’s it . I am really not trying to put anybody down here & sorry if it seems https://t.co/hoz30WiEOJ — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) June 15, 2020

The ones who have failed will bare themselves to you & there is much to lean from that," added the actor, who has appeared in films like "Shaitan", "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela", "Hunterrr", "A Death In The Gunj" and "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota". Sushant is best known for his titular role in Neeraj Pandey's 2016 release, "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", the biopic of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 2013 release, "Kai Po Che!", and was seen in films like "Chhichhore", "Detective Byomkesh Bakshi", "Raabta", "Kedarnath" and "Shudh Desi Romance".

