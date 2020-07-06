Sushant Singh Rajput's last release will be Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi. The movie was earlier slated to hit the big screen on May 8, however, with coronavirus coming in the picture, the makers had to think about having a digital release directly. While the movie will hit Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, its trailer was unveiled today and seeing him perform for one last time was a big emotional ride we weren't ready for. SSR is at his best, being a chirpy lad that we always thought he was. Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput's Manny Enters Our Hearts like a True Heartthrob, One Last Time (Watch Video).

Seeing him on our laptop screens one last time is saddening but also magical. The actor in him had the ability to make us smile and we'll forever remember as our 'Manny'. Netizens too are busy hailing him as a performer while praising his last outing as an actor. Twitter is currently flooded with 'miss him' tweets and reading a few of them has brought a lump in our throats. Dil Bechara will be celebrated for Sushant and for a gem of a person that he was. Sanjana Sanghi Opens Up About Her Bond with Sushant Singh Rajput on the Sets of Dil Bechara.

While we keep playing the trailer on loop, you guys check out how Twitterati is paying an ode to the late actor.

As an ode to Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers of Disney+Hotstar. Which means you'll be able to watch the movie even if you don't have an account on this OTT platform. This was a sweet and rather remarkable decision on Disney's part.

