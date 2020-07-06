Sushant Singh Rajput's last release will be Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi. The movie was earlier slated to hit the big screen on May 8, however, with coronavirus coming in the picture, the makers had to think about having a digital release directly. While the movie will hit Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, its trailer was unveiled today and seeing him perform for one last time was a big emotional ride we weren't ready for. SSR is at his best, being a chirpy lad that we always thought he was. Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput's Manny Enters Our Hearts like a True Heartthrob, One Last Time (Watch Video).

Seeing him on our laptop screens one last time is saddening but also magical. The actor in him had the ability to make us smile and we'll forever remember as our 'Manny'. Netizens too are busy hailing him as a performer while praising his last outing as an actor. Twitter is currently flooded with 'miss him' tweets and reading a few of them has brought a lump in our throats. Dil Bechara will be celebrated for Sushant and for a gem of a person that he was. Sanjana Sanghi Opens Up About Her Bond with Sushant Singh Rajput on the Sets of Dil Bechara.

While we keep playing the trailer on loop, you guys check out how Twitterati is paying an ode to the late actor.

Ye Kahaani Adhoori Hai

Watch the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's movie Dil Bechara and spread a word 💓✨ I just watched it and it feels like he's here with us, still laughing and living 😭 "par ye kahaani adhoori hai..." https://t.co/571Pezn5EC#DilBecharaTrailer #DilBechara — itsy bitsy (@tokyakaru) July 6, 2020

Watch it for Sushant If No One Else

OUT NOW #DilBecharaTrailer Touching! A story of love, hope & emotions. The last memories of #SushanthSinghRajput💔 that will strike a beautiful chord & be etched in our hearts always, along with @SanjanaSanghi96❤ Pour Your Love Here: https://t.co/ndY1N4ol0s#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/1Gx8Ae71qW — N J (@Nilzrav) July 6, 2020

The Trailer is Bound to Make You Cry

Guys the #DilBecharaTrailer is out please go and watch it !! #DilBechara PS: It will make you cry !!! 💔 https://t.co/qimKu8P1mu — ExposeBollywood (@SalmanIsABully) July 6, 2020

Tears Even Before Watching the Trailer

This is d first time dat evn b4 watchin d trailer I had tears in my eyes😢 So much love to give to @itsSSR bt he aint here.Lets cherish his craft & shower all our love Hope he is watching us 4m up above🌠 Untill we meet again @itsSSR 💝#DilBecharahttps://t.co/mzUkFopmxc — Nidhi (@NidhiSurolia) July 6, 2020

Netizens Can't Wait to Watch This Movie

Drowning in Tears

Let's Hope So

#DilBechara will be the biggest hit of this year 2020. — ᴊᴀɴᴋɪ シ (@DrJankii) July 6, 2020

A Heart-Warming Trailer Indeed

All the Love for SSR

Guys..go watch this trailer of #DilBechara Sharing link with a bit of heart-ache..because @itsSSR is not here to watch the love he is and will be receiving..but happy that wherever he is...he will be seeing that the world loves him~ https://t.co/FsF5WvN6YV @sanjanasanghi96 💗 — Waiting4KhudaHaafiz&YAARA (@search_in_me) July 6, 2020

One Last Time

Here’s the Trailer Of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Last Movie #DilBechara. Let’s all stand together and make it big for him one final time! #DilBecharaTrailer https://t.co/vwsExHcpVh — Thalapathy vijay fans club (@TVFCoffical) July 6, 2020

As an ode to Sushant Singh Rajput, Dil Bechara will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers of Disney+Hotstar. Which means you'll be able to watch the movie even if you don't have an account on this OTT platform. This was a sweet and rather remarkable decision on Disney's part.

