Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday penned post for the late actor. Along with the it, she also posted a picture from Sushant's prayer meet, which was conducted at their residence in Bihar. "A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are.... we will always love you for eternity. #Sushantsinghrajput." she captioned the post. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Shares a Post on Bidding Final Adieu to Her Brother, Says ‘Celebrate His Life and Give Him a Loving Farewell’

In the image, we can see Sushant's family members praying for him. Remembering Sushant, social media users paid their condolences on Shweta's post. "Lots of strength to your family," a user commented. Bhumi Pednekar to Feed 550 Impoverished Families as Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Check Out Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti's Instagram Post

"He was such a fine actor. Will truly miss him," another one wrote. Sushant was found hanging on July 14 at his residence.

