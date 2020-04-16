Sushmita Sen Aces the Yoga Pose Balancing Challenge Extended By Her Beau Rohman Shawl, Leaves Fans Impressed! (View Pics)

Sushmita Sen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus quarantine has forced celebrities to try new things and while some are busy doing some fun activities at home such as doing household chores, Sushmita Sen seems to be making the most of this time by working out and staying fit. The actress recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself pulling off difficult yoga poses. Not just this, Sen recently took up a challenge extended by her beau Rohman Shawl. Sushmita revealed that she was challenged by Rohman to ace a yoga pose while balancing it and she took it up and left us super impressed with it. Sushmita Sen Cheers For The Human Spirit During The Coronavirus Scare (View Pic).

In the photo, Sushmita can be seen doing a yoga pose and balancing her entire body on just one toe. It's amazing how she did that and it has left her fans impressed. What's cool is that Sushmita didn't just stop at that, she further challenged herself and did another difficult one. Sharing the posts on Instagram, she wrote, "This one I challenged myself to do!!!body balanced on tippi toes, had to find & align myself with the center of my being!!! of course kept falling off initially but boy what a feeling it is to find balance & stability after all the failed attempts!! Ah #life try it...it’s magical!!"Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl Have a Romantic Work-Out Session During COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pics).

Check Out Sushmita Sen's Post Here:

Here's Another Post By Sushmita Sen:

We have to say it's amazing how Sushmita Sen is giving us fitness goals in these times. There's no better way than to practise Yoga than now given that it will bring the much-needed peace amid this quarantine. Rohman commented on the photo and wrote, “My Jaw hit the floor when you did this my love !! FYI it’s still lying there on the floor So proud of you #myinspiration #you.”