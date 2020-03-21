Sushmita Sen Cheers For The Human Spirit During The Coronavirus Scare (View Pic)

Sushmita Sen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood celebrities have pulled up their socks and taken on the responsibility of spreading awareness on COVID-19. From Shah Rukh Khan's humble message to the fans to Kartik Aaryan's monologue, the stars are doing their bit. The latest to join the bandwagon is actress, Sushmita Sen. The Bollywood beauty is an active Instagram user and often drops pearls of wisdom through her captions. Now, as the world is threatened by this deadly disease, she cheered for the spirit of humanity amid the coronavirus scare. Kartik Aaryan Shares ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ Style Monologue to Support PM Narendra Modi’s Social Distancing Appeal to Fight Coronavirus.

She shared a stunning picture of herself wearing a glittery red attire and a messy hair-do. However, this time, it is her message that is more important to ponder upon. The former Miss Universe wrote, "Life is a precious gift & boy does it know how to remind us each time we take it for granted!!A pandemic can often be mirrored as a dark place, one with the uncertainty, fear, chaos, divide, blame games, discriminations & of course loss of life! AND YET, finally NOTHING prevails like human spirit It fights back united with resilience, positivity, prayer, compassion, renewed hope & disciplined action..."

She further adds, "all in its relentless pursuit of honouring ‘life’. A virus thrives on reaction, while life thrives in Action!! #choosewisely To human spirit & life...let’s do this!!! Sending love & healing energy to the world...be safe & keep strengthening your immune system...both inside & out!!I love you guys!!!" She ended the note with her signature signing off style, 'Dugga Dugga.' Check out the post below.

Sushmita Sen's Post

Meanwhile, other stars are making the best use of the self-isolation period. While some are sharing the pictures/videos of how they are making a 'productive' use of their time, others are just making TikTok videos. They are definitely encouraging others to follow the suit. Now, fans might want to see how is Sushmita making her self-quarantine time work for her. Stay tuned.