Director Ram Gopal Varma, who recently penned a note of confession to himself in which he expressed regret for having failed to set his film Sathya as the benchmark for all his films and promised that every film that he made henceforth would be made with a reverence towards why he wanted to become a director in the first place, has now announced his next film called Syndicate. ‘I Started Choking With Tears Rolling Down My Cheeks’: Ram Gopal Varma Opens Up About His Emotional Experience Rewatching ‘Satya’ After 27 Years.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, Ram Gopal Varma said that he had taken a vow to wash away all his cinema sins that he had committed over the past few years, with this just one single film called Syndicate and added that the cast and other details of this film would be announced very soon. He wrote, “In continuation to my confession note on Satya film, I decided to make the biggest film ever. The film is called ‘Syndicate’. It’s about a terrifying organisation which threatens the very existence of India.”

Ram Gopal Varma Announces Ambitious New Film Titled ‘Syndicate’

“ONLY MAN CAN BE THE MOST TERRIFYING ANIMAL “ In CONTINUATION to my CONFESSION note on SATYA film , I DECIDED to make the BIGGEST film ever The film is called SYNDICATE It’s about a terrifying organisation which threatens the very EXISTENCE of INDIA The CONCEPT STREET… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 22, 2025

From then on, Ram Gopal Varma goes on to explain the concept of his new film. “Street gangs, which flourished till the 70s, were finished when they got absorbed into hardline political parties and later when the smugglers rose up due to heavy demand of electronic goods , gold, etc. They too were destroyed by the economic reforms , and then the deadly corporate gangs like D COMPANY etc arrived , to be once again victoriously crushed. “Similarly, the early Black September terrorists paled in comparison to the deadly Al Qaeda ,which in turn looked like nothing in front of the horrific ISIS group.

There has been no notable criminal organisation since the last 10 to 15 years in India, but right now, the intense polarisation between various in the country makes the timing ripe for a new kind of criminal organisation to rise. But unlike the organisations of the past, this new organisation joins forces from various groups including policing agencies, politicos, ultra rich businessmen and also the military, thus making it a Syndicate.

“Syndicate is a futuristic story not set in the far away future , but what can happen even tomorrow or next week ..For example, the entire world woke up to Al Qaeda on September 11th 2001, but did not know its existence even on September 10th. Syndicate begins with a statement ‘Only man can be the most terrifying animal.’“ “This sets the stage for a chain of unimaginable but highly terrifying and intricately calculated events, orchestrated by a shadowy organisation called the Syndicate, whose only goal is to replace India with a new India. “Syndicate will be a very scary film not due to any supernatural elements, but because it will scarily expose what horrors human beings can do. Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Comeback’ Promise: From ‘Satya’ to ‘Rangeela’, 7 Iconic Movies of Maverick Director in Bollywood and Where To Watch Them Online.

The film will deeply dwell into the cyclical nature of crime and terror, proving that while we have our victories, the dark truth is that crime and terror never die. They keep coming back in more deadlier forms. I took a vow to wash away all my cinema sins that I committed over the past few years with this just one single film called Syndicate. The cast and other details will be announced very soon.”

