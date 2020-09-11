Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently in Jaipur, recently explored the outskirts of the Pink City while hiking. Taking to Instagram, Taapsee wrote: "Coz all we actually need is some peace, smile and a deep fresh breath! #HeadUp #ClimbUp" Along with it, she posted a picture where she poses against the backdrop of the picturesque Aravalli range. Taapsee Pannu Gives a Sarcastic Response to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Lawyer Vikas Singh’s Statement On Rhea Chakraborty’s Arrest

Reacting to the post, a user asked her the name of the place. To this, Taapsee commented: "Outskirts of Jaipur". Earlier, Taapsee had shared a selfie on her Instagram story and captioned it: "The glow of hiking". SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty Mobbed by Press Outside NCB Office, Taapsee Pannu, Nimrat Kaur, Gauahar Khan Slam the Media

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Post Below:

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen in "Haseen Dillruba" , "Shabaash Mithu" and "Rashmi Rocket".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).