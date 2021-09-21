India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Tuesday made everyone proud by completing 20,000 runs in her cricketing career. In the match against Australia, Mithali also registered her 59th ODI half-century and helped India post 225/8. India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Get Telecast Details of IND W vs AUS W on Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv Online.

Earlier this year, she had become the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket. On achieving the milestone, actor Taapsee Pannu congratulated Mithali on Twitter. "The run machine," Taapsee wrote. Mithali Raj Completes 20,000 Career Runs During AUS-W vs IND-W 1st ODI.

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Tweet Below:

The run machine !!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/kF0t492uGy — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 21, 2021

For the unversed, Taapsee will soon be seen on the big screen as Indian women's cricket team captain, Mithali Raj in the biopic Shabaash Mithu that chronicles her struggles and success story.

