Tanushree Dutta celebrates her birthday today (March 19). She might not be seen in films these days, but that has not stopped her from churning news. For the one’s who don’t know, she is the girl who started the biggest movement in Bollywood i.e #MeToo. She opened a can of worms against Nana Patekar and stirred conversations. Having said that, on the occasion of her birthday, we would like to remember some of her coolest songs that were hit during its time. Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Row: Priyanka Chopra, Swara Bhaskar, Masaba Gupta Support The Actress On The Controversy - View Tweets.

Tanushree has done many movies and simultaneously has also gotten featured in many chartbusters. Her charisma was much talked about and so Dutta also used to get roped in for special dance numbers. Here’s looking at the top songs of the b’dy girl. Tanushree Dutta, The Kerala Nun and Dr Christine Blasey Ford: Why Women Don't Speak Up.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne

Emraan Hashmi and Tanushree’s fiery presence in the song added sparks. Sung by Himesh Reshammiya, this title track from the film was bold as well as hot. One of the most popular songs ever made.

Hitchki

With catchy lyrics and Mumbai’s Gateway of India in the backdrop, Dutta’s this melody was fun. The Bengali babe looked gorgeous as a Marathi mulgi in this number. Watch!

Jaane Kaise Shab Dhali

Tanushree starred opposite Rahul Khanna in this song. With scenic locale and soothing music, the track might not be the dhinchak types, but it’s definitely a romantic melody that needs to be heard ASAP, if you haven’t: Have a look!

Signal

Dutta got a chance to shake a leg with Govinda and Akshay Kumar in this melody. The song is weirdly awesome in its own way and will be on your mind if you listen to it. Watch!

Mummy Ko Nahi Hai Pata

This track is different from the rest, as it sees Tanushree flaunting her unusual side to the world. Adding to it is the lyrics that are insanely fun. Don’t miss the actress’ raunchy vibe in this song.

That’s it, guys! These are the top five songs of the actress that are ah-mazing in their own way. Ahead of her born day, she spoke to the Times of India and shared that she would be pampering herself and catching up with her fam on the special day.

"I don’t have concrete plans as such but I have a spa visit planned to pamper myself where I will do a luxury facial and a deep-tissue massage and maybe I might do a foot reflexology treatment, let’s see. I go in for the TLC from time to time an as it’s my birthday, I’m indulging myself a little more. I’ll be meeting my family later in the day, it won’t be something too fancy, just a low-key meet-up, she said. HBD, Tanushree Dutta. Stay tuned!

