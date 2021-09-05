September 5, every year is celebrated as Teacher's day. They are the ones who play a huge role in shaping our future and there's no doubt about it. For starters, a teacher's job to impart the right knowledge, at the right time is not at all easy. And to celebrate the efforts of these selfless individuals, there is a special day dedicated to them. Over the years, even Bollywood has paid tribute to these mentors via films. There are many movies that have highlighted the importance of a guru in one's life. Teachers’ Day 2021 in India: Know Date, Significance and History Behind the Day Commemorated in Honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Birth Anniversary.

Bollywood as a whole has always been adaptive and experimental. Be it festivals, birthdays, or a special occasion, we at least have a few songs on the topic already. And Teacher's day is no different! From the black-white era until now, there are many endearing songs from the Hindi cinema that capture the essence of Teacher's day supremely well. So, here looking at a few Bollywood melodies on Teacher's day that are pure gold. Teacher Appreciation Songs For Teachers’ Day 2021: This Playlist With Cool and Emotional Song Videos Will Help You Say ‘Thank You’ To Your Gurus.

Ichak Dana Bichak Dana

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and featuring the gracious Nargis, this song on the list might be old for a few but is a delight to watch and listen to. The actress as a teacher goes the riddle way to educate her students. Well, quite a right way to educate young minds, right?

Kholo Kholo

From the movie, Taare Zameen Par, Kholo Kholo track echoes how important it is for kids to also indulge in extracurricular activities that challenge their minds rather than being a bookworm. The film is based on the relationship between a teacher (Aamir Khan) and a 8-year-old child (Darsheel Safary) suffering from dyslexia.

Bum Bum Bole

Again a song from Taare Zameen Par titled Bum Bum Bole, this one shows how a teacher needs to be in real life. Aamir Khan, as Nikumb sir, is a great human being and also motivates his students all the time. The track is all about a class full of students dancing to the tunes of their guru, who in a fun way is also educating them. Teachers’ Day 2021 Speech Ideas: Best English And Hindi Teachers’ Day Speeches For Students to Deliver on September 5 (Watch Videos).

Khol De Par

Rani Mukerji gave her career's best performance as Naina Mathur in Hichki, who has Tourette syndrome. Despite the challenges in her life, she serves as an inspiration for the underprivileged, yet deserving kids. This song sung by Arijit Singh tells how education is not just restricted to four walls.

Aye Khuda

From the film Paathshaala, this song sees Shahid Kapoor as students' favourite teacher. The best takeaway from the track is that apart from involving kids in studies, the actor also involves them in activities that are beyond the syllabus. That's what a mentor is for, right?

That's it, guys! These are some of the most cherished and personal favourite songs that come to our mind first when we think of Teacher's day. For the unaware, the day celebrates the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Lastly, we hope you've wished your guru. Happy Teacher's Day 2021!

