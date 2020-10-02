Telugu actress on Friday claimed that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has lied before the police while giving his statement, in response to the sexual harassment charges she has levelled against him. She wants lie detector, polygraph test and narco analysis to be performed on the filmmaker against whom she has levelled #metoo charges. Anurag Kashyap Summoned by Mumbai Police in Sexual Harassment Case

"Mr Kashyap has lied before police in his statement... my Lawyer is moving an application to conduct Narco Analysis, Lie Detector and Polygraph Test of Mr Kashyap to find out the truth. Today application will be filed to the police station, for the interest of Justice," south actress tweeted from her verified account on Friday, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and using the hashtag #BetiBachao with her post. Anurag Kashyap Sexual Harassment Case: Alleged Victim’s Lawyer Pushes For The Filmmaker’s Arrest

Kashyap appeared before Versova Police on Thursday where he has denied all allegations. The filmmaker's lawyer Priyanka Khimani said in a statement: "Mr Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him."

