Teri Mitti Tribute Song: Akshay Kumar's Way of Thanking India's 'Heroes in White' is Highly Emotional and Inspiring (Watch Video)

It was announced on April 23, 2020 that actor Akshay Kumar was going to release a reprised version of his hit song "Teri Mitti" from Kesari. Akshay has so far not only contributed huge amounts of money to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister's funds for COVID-19 relief. He also started an online campaign, where he thanked the Mumbai Police for their tireless service in keeping India home and safe while risking their lives themselves. Akshay Kumar to Release Teri Mitti's Reprise Version as a Tribute to Frontline COVID-19 Warriors.

And now, the actor's next step to help with the gloomy times of Coronavirus was a modified dedication of his Kesari song Teri Mitti, to India's doctors and health-care professionals who have been battling COVID-19 on the front lines. Muskurayega India Video Song: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and More Unite For a Beautiful Anthem to Motivate Indians in Fight Against COVID-19.

Check Out The Heart-Rending and Soul-Stirring Song Below:

In the video, Akshay was heard saying, "Suna tha Dotors Bhagwan ka roop hote hai. Par aaj aisa lagta hai ki Coronavirus se ladne ki iss chunauti ke samay, Bhagwan ne hi doctors ka roop le liya hai." Well said Akshay!!

Apart from his individual efforts to support and encourage people who are fighting the on-going pandemic in India, Akshay was also a part of the "Muskurayega India" initiative, that was presented by Kumar’s Cape of Good Films and Jackky Bhagnani. Actors like Apart from these two actors, the track also features Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sidharth Malhotra among others were a part of the song.