After such anticipation and a long wait Kangana Ranaut's biopic on Jayalalithaa, Thalaivii released in theatres on September 10. Helmed by A.L. Vijay, the movie revolves around the life of J. Jayalalithaa, politician and film actress who served six terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Having said that, as per the reviews, the biographical drama has garnered mixed reactions from critics. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the big screens, Thalaivii got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Thalaivii Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut Is Earnest In This Hodgepodge of a Biopic! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Thalaivii Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell.

For the unware, Thalaivii sees Kangana Ranaut as Indian politician and film actress Jayaram Jayalalithaa, while Arvind Swamy as Indian politician, actor and filmmaker M.G. Ramachandra. The biographical drama film was launched officially on Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, February 24, 2019. Initially, the film was scheduled for a theatrical release on April 23, 2021 but was postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases and lockdown in Maharashtra. Apart from the leads, Thalaivii also features Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Madhu Bala, Jisshu Sengupta, Thambi Ramaiah, Shamna Kasim and Samuthirakani in supporting roles.

