Thalaivii Movie Review: Director - AL Vijay, Starring Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami, Nassar, Madhoo et al. Written by, KV Vijayendra Prasad; Madhan Karky (Tamil); Rajat Arora (Hindi)

Produced by, Vishnu Vardhan Induri; Shailesh R Singh; Brinda Prasad. Releasing in India in select states, owing to the lockdown restrictions. Ahead of Thalaivii Release, Kangana Ranaut Urges Maharashtra Government to Reopen Theatres and ‘Save’ Film Industry.

Indian film industry's fascination for biopic continues as the makers keep churning out one real life portrayal after another. But honestly speaking, not many have managed to get that healthy mix of factual correctness and cinematic liberty right. Makers either end up giving the audiences just the plain and platonic ringside view or they put the individual, around whom the biopic is revolving, on the pedestal. Unfortunately, Thalaivii falls into the latter category. You get an overwhelming sense that the makers are desperate to put former Tamil Nadu CM the late Jayalalithaa on the pedestal only to worship her as ardent devotees.

As Kangana essays the role of the Tamil film superstar-turned-regional political powerhouse Jayalalithaa, you expect her to bring more gravitas, finer nuances, and the untold facets of the much-celebrated personality to the fore with elan. What you get instead is a complete hodgepodge of a film that rides solitary on the 'mighty' shoulders of a performer who has given us the unquestionable gems such as Queen and Tanu Weds Manu to quote a few. We know what Kangana can pull off. And in Thalaivii we know what she has not been able to. Truth be told, quite bluntly at that, this ain't Kangana delivering her superlative best, neither is the film the best one could anticipate in capturinging the essence of Jayalalitha - both the persona and the personality.

Thalaivii chronicles the life of ex-Tamil Nadu CM and the silver screen diva Jayalalithaa (Kangana Ranaut) in a loud and in an unabashed manner. From her teenage years to her entry into the big bad world of movies, everything is covered with noisy, almost boisterous elements employed in possibly every sequence. Subtlety and brevity are not the forte here. Even her love life and her equation with Kollywood legend MGR (Arvind Swami) is portrayed with much pomp without striking an emotional chord that can warm the cockles of your romantic heart. And finally, when she clashes with M Karunanidhi (Nassar) to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the director takes full liberty to go all out with melodramatic fireworks displayed to revere the idol. Thalaivii Song Hai Kamaal Out! Kangana Ranaut As Jayalalithaa Showcases Amma’s Early Days in Politics (Watch Video).

If sequences are placed mawkishly in the first half of Thalaivii where you see the film star making the dramatic transition from being a diva to a politician, the second half looks like a dramatic movie trailer being stretched because the think tank had nothing better to offer. Had it not been for the actors' performances such as Arvind Swami, Nassar, Bhagyashree and Madhoo (and of course Kangana), this endeavor would have been a yawn fest with almost nothing to write home about. ALSO READ: Ahead of Thalaivii Release, Kangana Ranaut Urges Maharashtra Government to Reopen Theatres and ‘Save’ Film Industry

- Kangana Ranaut is earnest with her performance, albeit loud and overtly dramatic though. She channels her vulnerability to convert it into strengths that convey the concept of feminism pretty heavily.

- Arvind Swami wins our praise with his portrayal of MGR and the sensitive moments between him and Kangana make his character life-like without losing the essence of the portrayal.

- The movie fails to move or inspire as all it offers is the languid and unidimensional portrayal in the form of haphazardly placed sequences comprising slow motion shots and much histrionics.

- At two hours and twenty minutes, Thalaivii celebrates the bravado and the bravery of Jayalalithaa, but never for once do you witness consistency in terms writing or screenplay that shows the real trajectory of her life and her incredible journey.

If you love Kangana with her trademark histrionics and like your stories to be told in broad strokes, you will find Thalaivii extremely watchable. But if you are an ardent fan (read devotee) of Jayalalithaa, you would certainly expect more, with more subtlety, with more class, and most certainly with more substance!

Rating: 2.5

