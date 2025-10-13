The makers of Thamma have unveiled their latest track, and it marks the spectacular return of Malaika Arora to the big screen in a full-fledged dance number after a long hiatus. The result is nothing short of electric. ‘Thamma’: Vampire vs Werewolf? Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Film Sparks Fan Frenzy After Trailer Launch!

Cheekily titled "Poison Baby", the song features vocals by the ever-popular Jasmine Sandlas, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and music composed by Sachin-Jigar. Malaika commands the screen with her effortless grace and sizzling energy, setting the stage ablaze with her moves.

Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana also appear in the video, with Rashmika joining Malaika for a high-voltage dance face-off that exudes crackling chemistry. Lavishly mounted with eye-catching sets and slick choreography, the video is a true visual treat.

Watch the Video Below:

Malaika shared her excitement about returning to a dance number, saying, "It’s been years since I led a full-blown dance number like this in a film, and stepping into 'Poison Baby' felt electric. The choreography balances moves and expressions, and I wanted the performance to feel dangerous, beautiful, and untamed - all at once. The moment I heard the track, I knew it was an earworm. Get ready for a new dance-floor favourite - this one is pure 'Poison Baby'."

Singer Jasmine Sandlas also expressed her joy about the collaboration, "Singing 'Poison Baby' has been such a fun trip. I brought a rustic, raw energy to it - the hook line is so catchy! Working under the guidance of Sachin-Jigar was a pleasure, and having the iconic Malaika Arora bring my song alive on screen makes it even more special."

The music of Thamma is already climbing the charts across all platforms. Tracks like "Tum Mere Na Huye" and "Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka" have set dance floors ablaze, while the soulful "Rahein Na Rahein Hum" has captivated listeners with its emotional depth.

Set for a Diwali release, Thamma is the latest addition to the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, blending romance, suspense, humour, and bold musical storytelling. With "Poison Baby", audiences get a tantalising glimpse into the film’s darker, seductive side - setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling festive entertainer.

