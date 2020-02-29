Thappad Box Office Collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has a Weak Start; Mints Rs 3.07 Crore Despite Getting Heaps of Praises

Taapsee Pannu in Thappad (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Anubhav Sinha’s film Thappad released on February 28. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead, this movie opened to positive response from celebs, critics and fans. Written by Sinha and co-written by Mrunmayee Lagoo, this movie revolved around a young married couple, whose relationship falls in trouble after the husband slaps his wife at a house-party. This movie highlighted the fact that how spouses should not be taking each other for granted and how it is not right for a husband to ‘just (one) slap’ his wife. Thappad Box Office Collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu's Film Open Poorly With 10-12% Occupancy.

This gut-wrenching story that showcased about domestic violence was loved by everyone. Seeing the kind of response this social-drama received, it wasn’t wrong to expect that it will churn decent numbers on the opening day. But you’d be surprised to know that Thappad has had a weak start despite getting heaps of praises. On the day of the release it could mint Rs 3.07 crore, only. With such figures, we wonder how it would manage run in theatres in the days ahead. Thappad Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu - Pavail Gulati’s Thought-Provoking Film Gets a Thumbs Up from Critics.

Thappad Opening Day Box Office Collection

#Thappad - which started low in morning shows - gathered speed post noon onwards... Metros - especially #Delhi, #NCR - registered healthy growth towards evening and night shows... Occupancy should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 3.07 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 29, 2020

The slapping scene in Thappad had become a talk of the town. Pavail Gulati who played Taapsee Pannu’s onscreen husband told Mirror, “I was very nervous before the scene as slapping someone isn’t the nicest thing in the world. While you are already under the pressure of pulling off that scene, then are some technical aspects involved where the slap has to be from the correct angle and have the correct impact. All this took me six takes. And then Taapsee came up to me and said, ‘Just don’t think about anything. Ghumake laga de!’ Finally, we got the seventh one right.” Let’s wait and watch how much this movie earns on day two and three at the box office. Keep watching this space for further updates!