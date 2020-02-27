Thappad: Taapsee Pannu’s Onscreen Husband Pavail Gulati Reveals the Number of Takes It Took to Get the Slapping Scene Right

Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in Thappad (Photo Credits: YouTube Stills)

One more day to go and the audience will get to watch Thappad in theatres. This is one of the most talked about films of 2020 and also a thought-provoking movie. When the makers had released the poster, it grabbed audiences’ eyeballs. And then when the film’s trailer was released, we bet, it gave each one of you goosebumps. It was clear that the film revolved around domestic violence and what can happen if couples start taking each other for granted in their married life. The scene where Taapsee Pannu’s onscreen husband Pavail Gulati slaps her became the talking point. In an interview to a leading tabloid, Gulati has revealed the number of takes it took to get that slapping scene right. Thappad Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu - Pavail Gulati’s Thought-Provoking Film Gets a Thumbs Up from Critics.

In the interview, Pavail Gulati revealed that it is through Anubhav Sinha that he met Taapsee Pannu and they have never met before that. Talking about the slapping scene, Gulati told Mirror, “I was very nervous before the scene as slapping someone isn’t the nicest thing in the world. While you are already under the pressure of pulling off that scene, then are some technical aspects involved where the slap has to be from the correct angle and have the correct impact. All this took me six takes. And then Taapsee came up to me and said, ‘Just don’t think about anything. Ghumake laga de!’ Finally, we got the seventh one right.” Thappad: Aamir Khan Congratulates Late Actress Reema Lagoo’s Daughter Mrunmayee for the Release of Her First Writing Assignment.

Watch The Trailer Of Thappad Below:

Thappad is the story of an educated woman from an upper-middle class family, whose married life goes up for a toss after her husband slaps in front of everyone at a house-party. Thappad is written and directed by Anubhav Sinha and co-written by Mrunmayee Lagoo. The movie is all set to be released on February 28.