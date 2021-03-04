Despite mixed response that The Girl On The Train garnered, actress Kirti Kulhari, who plays a pivotal role, is happy with the audience response to her role. She essays Inspector Dalbir Kaur Bagga, a turbaned cop in London tracking a murder, and her character comes with an important twist in the end. The Girl on the Train Trailer: Is Parineeti Chopra a Murderer or Not? Watch the Actress Take You On ‘One Hell of a Ride’.

"It feels great to be appreciated for this role. Getting the chance to play a cop was in itself very special. This movie offered me the opportunity to collaborate with (director) Ribhu Dasgupta, (co-actors) Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari. It was a creatively satisfying experience. After this movie, I feel like I am being encouraged to try different things as an actor," she tells IANS. Criminal Justice Chapter 2: Kirti Kulhari Calls the Second Season of Pankaj Tripathi’s Legal Drama More Convoluted, Gripping.

The film, which has Parineeti in the lead, is based on author Paula Hawkins's 2015 novel of the same name. Kirti made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Khichdi: The Movie and later went on to work in projects such as Pink, Indu Sarkar, Mission Mangal, and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Her upcoming projects include Shaadistan, the web show Human, the short film Charu, and the series Four More Shots Please! season 3.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2021 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).