Actress Kirti Kulhari stars in Criminal Justice Behind Closed Doors, and she says the new season is more convoluted and gripping than the first part of the web series. The trailer of Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors has been released. While Anu Chandra (Kirti) confesses that she has stabbed her husband, the motive is not known. Actor Pankaj Tripathi returns as lawyer Madhav Mishra. He takes up her case, which other lawyers are not interested in.

"I am so looking forward to having viewers watch me in the second chapter. It is more convoluted, gripping and engaging. I think its plot lends an insight into the world of law and crime from multiple points of view. The second chapter makes the events of the narrative more relatable for everyone," said Kirti.

The crime-thriller also stars Shilpa Shukla, Jisshu Sengupta, Ashish Vidyarthi and Deepti Naval. It will be out on December 24 on an OTT platform.

