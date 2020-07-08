Actor Tiger Shroff shared a throwback picture of himself from the times he did not have facial hair. The young action star took to Instagram, where he shared a shirtless picture of himself. In the image, he is seen lying down, flaunting his well-chiselled built and sporting maroon shorts. Disha Patani Turns A Year Older Today and Rumoured BF Tiger Shroff Shares This Cute Throwback Video To Wish The ‘Rockstar’!

"Jab daadi nahi aati thi (When I didn't have facial hair)... #bachpana," he wrote. Recently, Tiger paid a heartfelt tribute to late king of pop Michael Jackson in a throwback post he has shared on social media. He shared a clip dancing on his "Munna Micheal" numbers such as "Feel the rhythm" and "Beparwah". Tiger Shroff Teases Something Special in the Making and We Wonder if it’s Another Michael Jackson Tribute – View Pic

Check Out Tiger Shroff's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram Jab daadi nahi aati thi...🐥 #bachpana A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jul 7, 2020 at 4:24am PDT

Tiger was last seen on screen in "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan. The third installment of the "Baaghi" franchise opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown.

