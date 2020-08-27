Tiger Shroff's big project, a remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo is in the pipeline for many years now. The actor is definitely excited to kick start the remake but things aren't really falling in place for him. Post the success of War. director Siddharth Anand was finally getting back in action for the Rambo remake and now reports suggest he has decided to step down as its director. Post Anand's exit, his good friend and Dishoom director Rohit Dhawan will step in to take the charge. Tiger Shroff Birthday Special: Every Upcoming Movie of Bollywood’s Charismatic Action-Hero.

"Rambo is Tiger’s baby and he is kicked about stepping into his idol Stallone’s shoes. After being put on the backburner for a while, the project is being revived with Rohit Dhawan," said a source close to the development in his conversation with Mumbai Mirror. The reason for Siddharth Anand's exit could be his next with Shah Rukh Khan. The director is apparently directing Khan in an actioner, Pathan, for YRF and the announcement of which will be made on September 27 on Yash Chopra's birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, Rohit Dhawan is busy with Kartik Aaryan's remake of Ala Vaikunthpurramuloo. The original movie starring Allu Arjun was a huge hit at the Telugu box office and Dhawan has already finished writing its script. Since the movie is expected to roll in February, he's using his free time to pen the script for Rambo remake. However, its shooting will only start towards the end of 2021 after the release of Ala Vaikunthpurramuloo remake.

Tiger is also currently busy with his next, Heropanti 2 with Sajid Nadiadwala and has allotted a good chunk of dates to Dhawan post the completion of his prior commitment.

