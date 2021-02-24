Tina Desai is a force to reckon with. She kickstarted her career with modelling and is now a popular actor in Hollywood. The actress who graduated in Business Management with a specialization in finance got into the movie business after participating in the reality show contest Get Gorgeous. She then worked as a model for several years and featured in more than 100 advertisements at that time. She made her acting debut in 2011 with Yeh Faasley and went on to star in the action-comedy Sahi Dhandhe Galat Bande and Table No. 21. February 24 Celebrity Birthdays: Check List of Famous Personalities Born on Feb 24.

This was just the beginning of her career. Tina soon bagged a key role in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. She went to feature in the sequel of the film titled The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel as well. She gained prominence with her stint in The Wachowskis and J. Michael Straczynski's Netflix drama Sense8 where she plays Kala Dandekar. The actress will now be seen in Amazon Prime's web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11.

Tine abides by the mantra of 'Work Hard, Play Hard'. She often is seen spending quality time with friends and family and balancing between her personal and professional life. She even ventures on to different adventures in different countries and her Instagram account is flooded with pictures of her travel extravaganzas. Today as the actress is celebrating her 34th birthday, we decided to take a look at some of her pictures from the different vacations she has been on. Check it out below:

Tina Desai in Malta:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Desai (@desaitina)

Tina is seen having a relaxing time at the Blue Lagoon beach in Malta. She is seen wearing a blue bikini in this picture while she strikes her brightest smile for the picture.

Tina Desai in Amsterdam:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Desai (@desaitina)

This picture was taken by Tina in Amsterdam. She visited the flower market in the city and shared these lovely snaps with the perennials. The actress looked beautiful surrounded by the gorgeous flower arrangements. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Teaser: Amazon Prime's Medical Drama Featuring Mohit Raina Looks Bloodcurdling.

Tina Desai in New York City:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Desai (@desaitina)

Time Square in New York is one magical place and Tina shared a glimpse of it when she shared this picture with her fans. Taking a pretty selfie, the actress gave a nice view of the busy Times Square.

Tina Desai in Paris:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Desai (@desaitina)

Tina visited Paris almost a year back and posted this beautiful picture of hers posing in front of the Arc de Triomphe. Donning a bomber jacket and black jeans, Tine looked gleeful holding the Sephora bag in her hand in this picturesque photo.

Tina Desai in Las Vegas:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Desai (@desaitina)

Tina made sure she enjoys Las Vegas the right way. She can be seen in a very casual avatar in this picture where she is enjoying a drink in the famous Las Vegas Novelty drink glass.

Tina Desai in Brazil:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Desai (@desaitina)

Tina visited Rio De Janerio in Brazil and shared this lovely picture from her stay in the city. She striked a goofy pose in front of the Christ the Redeemer and we are loving her energy in the picture.

Tina Desai in Paris:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Desai (@desaitina)

Paris by the night become even more appealing and Tina gave us a glimpse of it with these pictures. She shared a selfie of hers in front of the glittering Eiffel Tower and added pictures of many famous tourist spots as well.

These pictures of Tina's makes us wanna pack our bags right away and go on a vacation. We hope she gets to explore more and more of such beautiful places in the coming years. Join us in wishing the actress a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2021 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).