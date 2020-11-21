And Sanju Baba is back. Well, back on-screen. After enthralling one and all in Sadak 2, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And now, another Dutt movie, Torbaaz will be going the digital way and releaseing on Netflix. Torbaaz sees Dutt play an Army Officer who wants to give direction and provide valuable guidance to Afghanistani children at a refugee camp, who have been taught that the ideal way of life is to become suidice bombers and kill their enemies. Sanjay Dutt Wins Battle Against Cancer, Writes a Note of Gratitude for Medical Staff and Fans.

Torbaaz was initially supposed to release theatrically but after being pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, makers struck a deal with Netflix. The film will release on the OTT platform on December 11, 2020. Diwali 2020: Mohanlal -Sanjay Dutt Ring in the Festival of Lights Together.

Check Out the Trailer Below:

Torbaaz will mrk Dutt's return to films post his diagnosis of lung cancer back in August. Dutt underwent treatment for 2 months at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital and won the battle with the deadly C.

