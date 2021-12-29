Akshay Kumar often jokes that Twinkle Khanna has only done a few movies out of which only one is a hit. Well, she may not have had an illustrious array of hits like her husband, Twinkle did deliver a few successes in her tenure as an actress. Her debut movie Barsaat with Bobby Deol was a superhit, Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai with Salman Khan a semi-hit and also Jaan with Ajay Devgn which was hit. So before you completely brush aside Twinkle's success as an actress, do refer to the box office data. That gave us an idea to find out what IMDb thinks about her movies. So we did a search of her top ranking movies. While the movie on the top isn't a surprise, a few that followed did amaze us. Twinkle Khanna Remembers Dad Rajesh Khanna on His Death Anniversary, Shares a Throwback Video.

Baadshah

Ratings: 6.9

Where to watch: YouTube

It's hardly surprising given that the movie has Shah Rukh Khan as the male lead. But as per Box Office India, this was an average film. Twinkle was quite fiery in the film and far removed from being a typical whiny heroine of that decade.

Love Ke Liye Sala Kuch Bhi Karega

Rating: 6

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

An interesting movie about three men planning to kidnap a woman for money had Twinkle playing Fardeen Khan's girlfriend. Again, quite an interesting role to play for her which isn't the usual in those days.

Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai

Rating: 5.9

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

A brat and alcoholic Sooraj reforms himself for love which was Twinkle. In comes his illegitimate child and the dynamics change. Khanna played a young, confident and a headstrong woman which was simply fascinating to watch.

Jodi No 1

Rating: 5.8

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Twinkle played Govinda's love interest in this comedy film. Who knew she had such good onscreen comic timing? Now we know how witty this woman is.

Seenu

Rating: 5.7

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Twinkle plays a US returned girl who falls for a desi guy. It's a Telugu movie which got a Hindi remake in Pyar Diwana Hota Hai but with Rani Mukerji.

Barsaat

Ratings: 5.4

Where to watch: YouTube

Twinkle's debut film saw her transition from a wicked and bratty girl to a woman in love ready to do anything for her guy. She was raw and untrained, yet the innocence she brought to the character won over people.

Joru Ka Ghulam

Ratings: 5.1

Where to watch: Voot

While the title sounds quite regressive, the movie is actually about a gold-digger man who wants to marry for money but falls in love instead. Twinkle played the good girl.

Dil Tera Deewana

Ratings: 5.0

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

The romance goes haywire when hero's father refuses to bless the union due to the girl's father. The movie has many beautiful melodies that we still listen to. Twinkle Khanna Says She Feels ‘terrified’ when Akshay Kumar Shoots for Stunt Scenes.

International Khiladi

Ratings: 4.8

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Out of many bizarre and similar-looking films she starred with her husband Akshay Kumar, International Khiladi was one. It's surprising to see this movie on the list as it has nothing to write home about except Akshay's crazy stunts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2021 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).