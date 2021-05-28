Twinkle Khanna on Friday posted a picture of a "makeover" she got from daughter Nitara, which she wittily described as "punishment". In the Instagram image, Twinkle's face is smeared with lipstick and kohl, and she poses smiling at the camera. Twinkle Khanna Praises Neighbour Hrithik Roshan For Doing His Bit Towards COVID-19 Relief.

"Another day and another makeover! I am clearly a glutton for punishment. And the little one has no future as a make-up artist! #FunnyMakeovers," Twinkle wrote as caption. Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap had encouragement for Nitara's makeover sense. "The little one is a visionary! Giving Frieda vibes," Tahira wrote in the comment section.

Check Out Twinkle Khanna's Instagram Post Below:

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania said: "Very kahloesque of her!" Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar. The two tied the knot in 2001. The couple have two children, Aarav and Nitara.

