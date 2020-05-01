'Two Tigers' That's What Kareena Kapoor's Post On Rishi Kapoor And Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Is All About

Rishi Kapoor and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In the last two days, Indian Cinema has lost so much that nothing can put it at ease anymore. First Irrfan Khan lost the battle against Colon infection and then Rishi Kapoor succumbed to Leukemia. We are devastated. We couldn't get through the shock of losing one and then the next day we were in a world without another genius actor. 2020 has been a cruel year in so many ways. Kareena Kapoor has been sharing a lot of moments from the past since the news left us shattered. Today, she shared an image of Rishi Kapoor with her father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Rakesh Roshan Reveals How Ranbir Kapoor Consoled Him Over the Phone As He Broke the News Of Rishi Kapoor’s Death

In the image, Rishi Kapoor's smile was so endearing and disarming that we will miss forever now. Khan can be seen immersed in a deep discussion. It seems they were on a cricket ground.

View this post on Instagram Two Tigers ❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on May 1, 2020 at 12:28am PDT

Kareena's account on Insta is taking us on a trip down memory lane with the pictures. She had shared one with her father Randhir Kapoor when they were very young. Another one was the scene from Hum Tum with Saif Ali Khan and now this. We hope she keeps sharing more such moments from the past because that's the only place we will ever find Rishi Kapoor again.