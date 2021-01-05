Remember Nicole Kidman's Grace Of Monaco? Now, do you remember what was so Indian about it? The movie was Yash Raj Entertainment's Hollywood feature with Uday Chopra taking charge of that arm of YRF in LA. The film was made along with a host of other producers like Stone Angels, The Weinstein Company, Silver Reel, TF1 Films Production, Gaumont, Lucky Red, OD Shots, and UFilm. It's for this movie that Chopra received an Emmy nomination in 2015 in the category of Outstanding Television Movie Award. Uday Chopra Birthday: These Quirky Tweets Posted By The Actor Will Leave You Impressed Like Never Before!

Grace Of Monaco was aired on Lifetime channel. The winner however was Bassie, on American Blues singer Bassie Smith that aired on HBO. According to DNA, Chopra had founded Yash Raj Entertainment in LA in 2011. Apart from GOM, it also produced The Longest Week in 2014.

Emmy nomination on Emmy's website

When Grace Of Monaco got terrible reviews at Cannes, Uday told IANS, "I do think it got unfairly reviewed at Cannes. We got panned by the critics at Cannes but there were reasons for that. Grace of Monaco is not a typical Cannes film, it was never part of the competition section and it just opened the festival. People in Cannes expect a certain kind of language, artistic (production), and this film was never supposed to have it as it's a fairy tale feel-good movie."

Next time, you call Uday Chopra a poor actor, do remember he has something which even the great actors of Bollywood don't - An Emmy Nomination!

