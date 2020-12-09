Actress Urvashi Rautela got herself tested for Covid-19, and shared the experience with fans on social media. Urvashi posted a video on Instagram where she is seen in a green sweatsuit, getting a nasal swab taken by a healthcare provider, who is dressed in a PPE suit. Urvashi Rautela Compares Squats Exercise with Life’s Mantra of Ups and Downs (Watch Video)

"Take it easy Urvashi #SafetyFirst #LaughterFirst. Even my healthcare provider is laughing looking at me #Covid19 #testingimportance," Urvashi wrote alongside the video. Urvashi Rautela Becomes the First Indian Women to Turn Showstopper at Arab Fashion Week

Check Out Urvashi Rautela's Instagram Post Below:

Urvashi recently featured in music video, "Teri load ve", sung by Singga, and composed by Tipu Sultan. She is now looking forward to the release of her Telugu film "Black Rose".

