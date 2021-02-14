Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples we know. Ever since they got married, the couple has served us many couple goals. The two often take it to social media to express how fond they are of each other and leave fans gushing over their chemistry. The two recently welcomed a baby girl together and have been spending quality time with the newborn. Today on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the actress wished her hubby by posting a picture of themselves but it was her caption that won our heart. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Blessed With Baby Girl; Saina Nehwal, Irfan Pathan Lead Congratulatory Messages for the Couple.

The picture features Anushka and Virat lost in each other's eyes while the beautiful sun sets in the background. Anushka captioned the picture saying that while she is not too big on this day in particular, she seemed it was perfect to post a 'posed sunset photos.' She went on to call Virat her 'My valentine every day forever and beyond'. The two look super adorable in the picture and we can totally feel the love in the air. The picture garnered more than 1 million likes in an hour of its upload.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Sharing the first-ever picture featuring their newborn, the duo announced that they have named their daughter 'Vamika'. Anushka took to Instagram to post an adorable family picture and talked about her experience of being a mother. She wrote, "We have lived together with love, presence, and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers, and good energy." Anushka Sharma Nails the Shirshasana Pose but It Is Virat Kohli Who Should Get the Credit.

Kohli and Anushka had welcomed their daughter at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 11. The India skipper had revealed the news on Twitter saying, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat." Last year in August, the couple had announced that they were expecting their first child.

