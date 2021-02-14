Love is in the air, as it’s Valentine’s 2021 today (Feb 14). It’s the day to celebrate pyaar and when it comes to expressing love, our Bollywood couples never fail to impress. They are there on social media serving relationship goals and making their fans go aww. Be it posting a PDA filled click on Instagram or sharing some sneak-peek from their vacation, B-town pairs are always up to flash their love online. And what a better day to list down a few darling duos from showbiz who are loved by the Internet for being themselves. DeepVeer, NickYanka, Virushka, RaLia, fret not, we’ve got it covered. '25 Din Hai Valentine's Day Mein...' Tinder's Tweet Gets All Kinds Of Funny Reactions And The Winner Is Netflix India!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika and Ranveer (DeepVeer) are literally a pair made in heaven. From walking hand-in-hand at the airport runway to flaunting their camaraderie on the web and melting hearts, they are indeed a power couple and we know you’ll agree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

NickYanka is the coolest couple in the tinsel town, and we love it how there’s no filter to their romance online. There’s a spark between the two which makes this duo extra-special. Also, the way both encourage each other on social media is so inspiring. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Wedding Anniversary: 8 Bold Photos of the Power Couple That Are Too Hot to Handle!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka and Virat, are next on our list. The highlight of their love is how they always celebrate each other’s success and also their darling daughter Vamika is enough proof of their strong bond. Virushka rocks!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Saif and Kareena are the epitome of romance, to say in fewer words. These two have flashed couple goals to the ‘t’ and the world have always adored it. Be it their formal or informal appearances, both of them are a stunner and how.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

These two are not much into social media PDA, as they rarely put up their love on display. But when they do give a sneak-peek into their romance, all eyes are on them. Adorable! Mira Rajput Did Not Fast for Shahid Kapoor and the Reason Is Hilarious (View Post).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir and Alia’s love blossomed on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and since then they have been glued to each other. From romantic getaways to the lady confessing her love for Ranbir at an awards show, they are always busy painting the town red.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkap8r)

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Arjun and Malaika love each other’s company and their Instagram profile is proof. It was on the actor’s 34th birthday when Malla had posted a loved up picture of hers with Arjun and made their relationship official.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the best couples from Bollywood whose love for each other have never seen a dim day. On the occasion of V-day, as we adore and take a lot of inspiration from these stars, why not love our partner as they do, right? Stay tuned!

