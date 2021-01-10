Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's romance is one of the major topics of discussion amongst their fans. While Varun and Natasha have always been very secretive about their equation, people are very eager to know when the lovebirds will be taking the plunge and moving on to the next level of their relationship. In the past two years, many reports suggesting Varun's wedding plans have surfaced online but the actor has finally put an end to all these speculations and revealed what his plans for the marriage are. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Are Quarantining Together? This Post Hints So!

Varun, ho has recently become very vocal about his marriage, told Filmfare that while he does have a marriage with his childhood sweetheart Natasha on his might, he is not sure when he is going to get hitched. He revealed, "Everyone is talking about this for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty."

Earlier, rumours had it that the actor has already sealed the deal and got engaged to Natasha during the lockdown. However, Varun cleared the air and said, "Honestly, nothing has happened. No ceremony has happened but obviously, when I have been with a person for so many years, the commitment is there and then if one calls her anything of mine, that’s right only because she is. I am in a committed relationship and that means I am only with her and there is no one else.” Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Getting Married in May 2020? Father David Dhawan Denies the Possibility as Usual.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No. 1 which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas 202o. Directed by David Dhawan’s, the film was a reboot of the 1995 film of the same name. Varun had stepped into the shoes of Govinda's role in the film while Sara Ali Khan reprised Karisma Kapoor's character. The film got mixed reviews from the audience.

