Actor Varun Dhawan has shared that he has been gradually recovering from a shoulder injury during the lockdown. Varun had injured his shoulder while shooting for "Street Dancer 3D", which released earlier this year. On Thursday, he informed his followers on Instagram that the injury is healing. Varun Dhawan Showers Love On Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 Winner Punit Pathak On His Engagement With Nidhi Singh

"Whatsup.. had a shoulder injury from the time of shooting street dancer. Never healed properly but now after proper rehab, rest, training and yoga I can start putting weight on it and maybe get back to these exercises," Varun wrote. Varun Dhawan Is Eagerly Waiting for a COVID-19 Vaccine; Actor Shares Shirtless Pic to Express His Thought

Check Out Varun Dhawan's Instagram Post Below

With his note, he posted a video in which he can be seen doing a single dumbbell push up. Varun will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1", which is directed by his father David Dhawan.

