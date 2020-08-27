Finally, we have a few good news pieces around us to brighten our days. Corona has already made our lives tough and then the constant reports of people's demises had us saddened. Fortunately, we have people like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and a host of other people who are either announcing pregnancies or getting married. The new addition is Punit Pathak, the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and one of the mentors on Dance+. The choreographer got engaged to his girlfriend Nidhi Singh recently and their pictures have come out really cute. Varun Dhawan showered praise on the couple congratulating them both in the comments section and also on his insta story. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 Winner Punit J Pathak Is An Ace Dancer; Here’s All You Need To Know About Him and his 10-Year-Long Career!

Given the times, it seems like a small ceremony with friends and family only. The couple looks extremely sweet together and so very happy. Such pictures give you a belief that there's always a silver lining somewhere.

Varun Dhawan Insta Story

Let's check out the pictures again...

Looking into your eyes!

A cherishable moment

Mouni Roy, Sugandha Mishra, Remo DSouza, Lauren Gottlieb and others congratulated the couple.

