Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is eagerly waiting for the Covid vaccine. To make his point, Varun posted a shirtless snapshot on Instagram. In the picture, Varun lies by the poolside with his hair in the water. Varun Dhawan Posts an Upside Down Selfie Saying ‘Ab Mujhe Raat Din, Vaccine Ka Intezaar Hain’ and We Couldn’t Agree More! (View Post)

He borrowed a line from Sonu Nigam's hit song "Ab mujhe raat din" for the caption. "Ab mujhe raat din, Vaccine ka intezaar hain," Varun wrote. The actor is currently awaiting the release of "Coolie No. 1", directed by his father David Dhawan. Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Comedy Drama to Release on Amazon Prime?

Check Out Varun Dhawan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Ab mujhe raat din ☀️ Vaccine ka intezaar hain. A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Aug 25, 2020 at 1:50am PDT

"Coolie No 1" is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the lead roles.

