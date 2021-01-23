The speculations around Varun Dhawan's marriage have been going on for quite some long and now finally the actor is getting hitched to his childhood ladylove Natasha Dalal. The family including father David Dhawan flew to Alibaug recently to kickstart the wedding festivities. The family wanted to keep the wedding a very private affair and hence have been very hush about all the festivities that are taking place right now. The Mehendi function has already taken place and Varun and Natasha's Sangeet is taking place right now as you read this article. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Head to Alibaug for Their Wedding.

But while the actor has made all the arrangements to make sure no photos and video's from the festivities reach the internet world, a picture of him chilling with his boys is already making rounds on the internet. Varun is flashing a happy smile as he poses for a picture with his friends. He is seen wearing a silver kurta that he has paired with a traditional jacket and pants. The photo also features Manish Malhotra, Kunal Kohli and others. Most of the boys from the gang have donned sunglasses including Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan is set to tie the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House. According to reports, a sangeet ceremony has been organised by filmmaker Karan Johar which is scheduled for the evening. Among those set to perform at the ceremony are Dhawan's industry friends including Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, who directed Dhawan in blockbusters like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania will also be attending the festivities. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Marriage: Bridegroom’s Wedding Wardrobe to Be Designed by Kunal Rawal?

The two families are taking utmost care in ensuring the couple's privacy and have stationed a team of bodyguards outside the venue. The staff members at the venue have also been reportedly ordered to avoid using cell phones when they are inside the premises. The lovebirds are will finally get married as per Hindu rituals in presence of family and close friends after the originally planned May 2020 wedding got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

