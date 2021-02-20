Actress Vidya Balan has shared a picture posing with Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion Dalip Singh Rana, popular as The Great Khali. "Finally the BIG GIRL looks small… With @thegreatkhali!" she captioned the picture she posted on Instagram Stories. Thursday Throwback! When Vidya Balan’s The Dirty Picture Song Became a Memorable Moment in the Popular American Sitcom New Girl (Watch Video)

Vidya did not share details on why she met the wrestler. The actress was last seen in last year's digitally released film Shakuntala Devi, tracing the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi, who was also known as the "human computer".

Check Out Vidya Balan's Instagram Story Below:

Vidya Balan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Also featuring Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta, the film is directed by Anu Menon

