Actor Vidyut Jammwal Monday announced his engagement with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. The Commando actor took to Instagram and posted pictures with Mahtani, sharing that the couple got engaged on September 1. The first picture featured the couple on a rock climbing wall while in the other, the duo stood holding hands in front of the Taj Mahal, with Mahtani sporting a ring. Vidyut Jammwal Is Engaged to Nandita Mahtani! Puts a Ring on It ‘Commando’ Style.

"Did it the commando way. 01/09/21," the 40-year-old actor wrote. Mahtani, who is also in her 40s, shared the same photographs on her Instagram page and wrote, "Couldn't keep him hanging any longer…said yes! 1-9-21." On the work front, Jammwal will be seen in films Sanak and Khuda Haafiz Chapter II.