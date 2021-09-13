Vidyut Jammwal, who was rumoured to be dating designer Nandita Mahtani, has finally made his relationship official. The actor took to Instagram to share that he and Nandita has gotten engaged earlier this month. According to reports, Vidyut popped the question when the two were rappelling down a 150-metre high wall at a military camp close to Agra.

Check Out His Post Below:

View this post on Instagram

