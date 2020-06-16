Vidyut Jammwal Has A Heart-Winning Response When Asked Why He Didn’t Pen Any Remembrance Post on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who did not take to social media to write a #RIP post following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. While a lot of hashtags related to Sushant are trending online, Vidyut has not used any one of them. A fan asked: "hey vidut no tweet for Sushant." Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Vicky Kaushal Shares a Divine Picture From the Past, Wishes Peace For Everyone (View Post)

Vidyut replied: "Silence speaks volumes if you stop & listen. Absent tears/ inability to write heartfelt eulogies and remembrances could also be a way of expressing grief, Neither the departed soul nor the family is reading the Tweets ,so who to write for? We all grieve and mourn- i do it quietly." Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Kriti Sanon Pens an Emotional Post, ‘A Part of My Heart Has Gone With You’

Read Vidyut Jammwal's Tweet Below

Silence speaks volumes if you stop & listen. Absent tears/ inability to write heartfelt eulogies and remembrances could also be a way of expressing grief,Neither the departed soul nor the family is reading the Tweets ,so who to write for? We all grieve and mourn- i do it quietly. https://t.co/YJks0oaV1D — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 16, 2020

Impressed with his reply, his fans wrote: "Thank you for always inspiring & encourage your Jammwalions family." Another wrote: "Proud of you sir". Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. He was 34.

