Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Vidyut Jammwal Has A Heart-Winning Response When Asked Why He Didn’t Pen Any Remembrance Post on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise

Bollywood IANS| Jun 16, 2020 06:41 PM IST
A+
A-
Vidyut Jammwal Has A Heart-Winning Response When Asked Why He Didn’t Pen Any Remembrance Post on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise
Sushant Singh Rajput’, Vidyut Jammwal (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who did not take to social media to write a #RIP post following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise. While a lot of hashtags related to Sushant are trending online, Vidyut has not used any one of them. A fan asked: "hey vidut no tweet for Sushant." Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Vicky Kaushal Shares a Divine Picture From the Past, Wishes Peace For Everyone (View Post)

Vidyut replied: "Silence speaks volumes if you stop & listen. Absent tears/ inability to write heartfelt eulogies and remembrances could also be a way of expressing grief, Neither the departed soul nor the family is reading the Tweets ,so who to write for? We all grieve and mourn- i do it quietly." Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Kriti Sanon Pens an Emotional Post, ‘A Part of My Heart Has Gone With You’

Read Vidyut Jammwal's Tweet Below

Impressed with his reply, his fans wrote: "Thank you for always inspiring & encourage your Jammwalions family." Another wrote: "Proud of you sir". Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. He was 34.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Actor Vidyut Jammwal Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput demise Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Vidyut Jammwal Vidyut Jammwal on Sushant Singh Rajput Demise Vidyut Jammwal Twitter
You might also like
Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Vicky Kaushal Shares a Divine Picture From the Past, Wishes Peace For Everyone (View Post)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Vicky Kaushal Shares a Divine Picture From the Past, Wishes Peace For Everyone (View Post)
Did Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor Insult Sushant Singh Rajput During An IIFA Event? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video!
Bollywood

Did Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor Insult Sushant Singh Rajput During An IIFA Event? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video!
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Kriti Sanon Pens an Emotional Post, 'A Part of My Heart Has Gone With You'
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Kriti Sanon Pens an Emotional Post, 'A Part of My Heart Has Gone With You'
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: ‘Ankita Lokhande Is Devastated and Crying Like Hell,’ Reveals Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Prarthana Behere
TV

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: ‘Ankita Lokhande Is Devastated and Crying Like Hell,’ Reveals Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Prarthana Behere
Sushant Singh Rajput Had Signed Rumy Jafry's Rom-Com With Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Had Signed Rumy Jafry's Rom-Com With Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty
Prakash Raj on Nepotism in the Industry: 'I Have Lived Through This, Sushant Singh Rajput Couldn't'
Bollywood

Prakash Raj on Nepotism in the Industry: 'I Have Lived Through This, Sushant Singh Rajput Couldn't'
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Ex-Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande Meets Late Actor's Family (View Pics)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Ex-Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande Meets Late Actor's Family (View Pics)
Sonam Kapoor Thanks Family For Being Kind To Her After Getting Trolled for Her Tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput (View Pics)
Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor Thanks Family For Being Kind To Her After Getting Trolled for Her Tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput (View Pics)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement