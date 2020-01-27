Vikram Bhatt Birthday Special: Here're Five Biggest Hits Of The Director

Photo Credit: Twitter

Vikram Bhatt belongs to the prolific Bhatt family who have been making films since forever now. But he is a filmmaker of his own right. At a time when horror films were a thing of past, he infused new life into the genre with Raaz in 2002 and nothing has been same post that. Bhatts could be credited for the birth of the horror-sex or Horrex brand of cinema especially after what followed since Raaz's release. Vikram Bhatt Feels People’s Privacy is in Danger

But Vikram Bhatt also has many films in his filmography which didn't have to take the help of horror or sex to turn things around. Aamir Khan's Ghulam or the non-starrer Fareb, both the thrillers did splendid business at the box office. So today, we will make you aware of his biggest hits till date.

Fareb (1996)

A remake of Hollywood thriller Unlawful Entry, Fareb had rank newcomers like Milind Gunaji, Suman Ranganathan and Faraz Khan. The film had some of the best songs heard that year with Ye teri aankhen jhunki jhunki topping the charts. The film managed to be a success and apprently, it's due to its low cost. However, it is said that the film went through so many cuts for theatre and television that the original print is no longer available.

Ghulam (1998)

Ghulam starring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji, was Vikram Bhatt's first superhit film. The song Aati kya khandala sung by Aamir himself had become a rage. It was again a remake but this time Vikram picked something from his family library. It's a remake of Vishesh Films' Kabza which starred Sanjay Dutt. Ghulam earned more than Rs 13 crore during its stay at the box office.

Raaz (2002)

Raaz will always be special from Vikram Bhatt because this was the film that put him on the map as one of the directors to watch out for. An adaptation of What Lies Beneath, Raaz gave the scares just right and became the second highest grosser of that year. It had earned a total of Rs 21 crore and more.

Haunted 3D (2011)

Haunted 3D was a film where critics and audiences reacted differently. While the film got slammed in the reviews, it became a surprise hit at the box office. As per BOI, the film saw the highest opening day number in the genre at that time with Rs 2.22 crore in its kitty.

Raaz 3 (2012)

A 3D version of witchcraft, jealousy, romance, sensuous elements, lot of chilling scares and Raaz 3D was everything people wanted to watch in a film. No wonder that it became a blockbuster hit...in fact, it is the most profitable sequel in the franchise. It earned more than Rs 67 crore at the box office.