Virat Kohli had endured a tough spell in recent times but the former Indian skipper scored his 71st international century during the IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 encounter. Following this, the Indian batter dedicated the knock to his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

Finally

Finally 🥺🥺🥺🥺 Thank you Anushka And special thank you to mahi,abd and true viratians ❤️❤️#ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/uMVp1FTDuY — LAXMAN SINGH RATHORE (@laxman_vk18) September 8, 2022

Celebration

And i kissed my ring in the celebration as well, you see me standing here right now because all the things that have been put in perspective has been done by one person who stood by me. So i dedicate this century to my wife anushka and our little daughter vamika as well. 😭❤️😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/g9fYzXAewO — 71st babyyy (@_sectumsempra18) September 8, 2022

Conquering Everything

if love conquering over hate have a face. ❤️ thank you anushka for sticking by him. 🫶🏻 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/tVqPGKlzzk — nik🧋 (@nikcomforts) September 8, 2022

Rock

There was just one person who stood by me all throughout. That’s Anushka. This century is dedicated to her and my daughter: Virat Kohli #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/8IH4X2ZBfk — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) September 8, 2022

Sobbing

virat dedicating this to anushka and vamika i am sobbing 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/XMY9OSlfrp — 𓅪 | virat love bot (@alfiyastic) September 8, 2022

