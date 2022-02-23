The shoot of 'Visfot', which stars Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Priya Bapat and Krystle D'Souza, wrapped up on Wednesday. The film, directed by Kookie Gulati, is the official Hindi adaptation of 2012 Venezuelan film 'Rock, Paper and Scissors'. Visfot: Krystle D’Souza Joins Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh in Upcoming Thriller Films, Says ‘The Story Is Such a Roller Coaster Ride’.

'Visfot', which began its shoot in the latter part of 2021, has been at live locations in Mumbai and pits two of the city's diametrically opposite worlds against each other and has been bankrolled Sanjay Gupta's White Feather Films and T-Series.

Summing up his experience on the film, Kookie Gulati, who has earlier directed the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'The Big Bull', said, "I can't thank Bhushan sir and Sanjay sir enough for trusting me with this film. I also have to thank the team for being cooperative and ensuring that everything falls into place and runs smoothly." Visfot: Priya Bapat Joins Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan in the Hindi Adaptation of Venezuelan Film!

"Riteish, Fardeen, Krystle and Priya have been phenomenal as actors - especially Fardeen who was facing the camera after so long. It's easily one of my most memorable experiences", the director added. Producer Sanjay Gupta, who picked the rights to the original, said, "Kookie, Riteish and Fardeen, and the entire cast and crew ensured we had a smooth run. By far, it's been one of my most chilled out projects ever planned and executed meticulously. The team had everything in control and I pride myself in them, and in the film they have put together, without any delays and hiccups."

