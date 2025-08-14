Amid massive fan frenzy, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 finally arrived in the theatres. The action thriller directed by Ayan Mukerji has been receiving a lot of attention ever since the project was announced. War 2 stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 hit War, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. The spy film also features Ashutosh Rana in key roles. Released in the theatres on Thursday (August 14), War 2 has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. ‘War 2’ X Review: Netizens Praise Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s ‘Star-Powered’ Performances in Ayan Mukerji’s ’Mid’ Action Thriller.

According to reports War 2 has been illegally leaked on Torrent sites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Is Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Film Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Watch the Trailer of ‘War 2’:

War 2 is a part of YRF Spy Universe consisting of films Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer clashes with Rajinikanth's Coolie at the box office.

