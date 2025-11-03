Veteran singer-composer Kumar Sanu joined the long list of celebrities celebrating Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday with a heartfelt message. Kumar Sanu Expresses Gratitude to His Legal Representative Sana Raees Khan for Safeguarding His Rights (See Post).

The legendary singer reminisced about their early days in the industry, recalling how both began their journeys around the same time. Expressing his admiration for the superstar, Sanu described Shah Rukh as “a man with a heart of gold” and extended his warm wishes to the actor. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kumar Sanu shared a throwback video from an old event. In the clip, a female host can be seen announcing the singer on stage while Shah Rukh Khan, standing beside her, asks if he is the one who sings in Kishore Kumar’s voice. The host then smiles and clarifies that Sanu has his own unique style of singing before introducing him to the audience.

Sharing this nostalgic lip, the singer wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday @iamsrk It’s been such a long and beautiful journey — from reality shows to Maya Memsaab, Dil Aashna Hai, Deewana, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Chamatkar, Chahat, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Baazigar, Pardes, DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai… just to name a few!.”

“We both started around the same time — I still remember getting the chance to sing for him at the very beginning of his career. Since then, he’s been such a special part of mine too. A man with a heart of gold! Love you always, Shah Rukh. God bless you.”

Kumar Sanu has sung several memorable songs for Shah Rukh Khan, including Dil Hai Mera Deewana from Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain from Pardes. Other popular tracks featuring Sanu's voice for the superstar include Sochenge Tumhe Pyar from Deewana and Ek Din Aap from Yes Boss.

On November 2, Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 and was showered with love and warm wishes from his friends across the film industry. Celebrities took to social media to celebrate the milestone, sharing heartfelt messages, nostalgic memories, and admiration for the superstar’s remarkable journey.

