The Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025, followed by 'Operation Sindoor', led to calls for a ban on Pakistani artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. As border tensions between the two countries began to ease, the makers of the film unveiled its trailer. However, things turned ugly after Diljit Dosanjh, the lead actor, shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and also revealed the film's release date. With Pakistani actress Hania Aamir starring alongside Neeru Bajwa as one of the lead actresses in Sardaar Ji 3, the movie is now facing severe backlash online. Amid all this, the makers of the film have released a statement issuing a clarification on the matter. ‘Zameer He Bech Chuke Ne’: Did B Praak Take a Dig at Diljit Dosanjh for Promoting His Upcoming Film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Co-Starring Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir?.

‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Makers Issue Statement Amid Backlash for Hania Aamir’s Casting

On Tuesday (June 24), White Hill Studios, the production house behind Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3, took to their Instagram handle and issued a clarification regarding the ongoing controversy. In their statement, they explained that the movie was shot "before the prevailing situation" in the country. The note read, "It was never the case that any Pakistani artist was signed or was engaged after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam."

Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Addressing the criticism surrounding the film, they wrote, "We stand united with our country and our fellow countrymen during this sensitive time. Considering the same, we had decided not to release the film or any of its promotional content in India until the situation becomes opportune."

‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Makers Issues Statement Amid Backlash Surrounding the Diljit Dosanjh-Starrer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by White Hill Music (@whitehillmusic)

The backlash surrounding Sardaar Ji 3 has also sparked boycott calls against Diljit Dosanjh by various film boards in the country, who felt that the singer-actor promoting the film during such a tense situation was insensitive. In an interview with BBC Asia Network, Diljit Dosanjh said that when the film was being shot, the situation in the country was normal. He also added that the producers had invested a lot of money in it, and considering the current situation, they decided to at least release it overseas. ‘Sardaar Ji 3’: Diljit Dosanjh Brings Promotional Commentary Amid Controversy on Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir in Forthcoming Horror Comedy Film (Watch Video).

Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaar Ji 3 also features Jasmin Bajwa, Manav Vij and Gulshan Grover among others in key roles. The movie is set for an overseas release on June 27 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).