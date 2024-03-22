Kangana Ranaut recently shared her thoughts on the issue of online harassment and sexism linked to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is seeking nearly Rs 90 lakh in damages over deepfake porn videos. Ranaut took to her Insta story and wrote, "We think being successful going to make us feel safe and respected. Shame." FYI, Meloni has reportedly gone the legal way in seeking damages over a series of deepfake pornographic clips of her which were leaked in 2020. She is scheduled to provide testimony in a court over the same in Italy on July 2. Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video: Delhi Police Arrests Main Accused in Actress Deepfake Video Case (View Pics).

Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Giorgia Meloni's Deepfake Porn Lawsuit

Kangana Ranaut Instagram

